Markstrom allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers on Wednesday.

With this performance, Markstrom recorded a save percentage above .925 for the third time in the last five starts, but the 28-year-old only won one of those games. Still, Markstrom has done plenty of winning lately, as he holds a 10-4-1 record in the last 15 games. His save percentage is north of .925 during that stretch also. This recent run of success has really boosted Markstrom's stat line. He is 18-13-4 with a .908 save percentage and 2.80 GAA this season.