Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Loses fourth game in five starts
Markstrom allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers on Wednesday.
With this performance, Markstrom recorded a save percentage above .925 for the third time in the last five starts, but the 28-year-old only won one of those games. Still, Markstrom has done plenty of winning lately, as he holds a 10-4-1 record in the last 15 games. His save percentage is north of .925 during that stretch also. This recent run of success has really boosted Markstrom's stat line. He is 18-13-4 with a .908 save percentage and 2.80 GAA this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Edmonton•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tames Panthers at home•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Falters against Coyotes•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Rocking home cage Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets piled on by Leafs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...