Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Loses second straight
Markstrom yielded five goals on 34 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.
This road trip, particularly the state of New York, hasn't been too kind to the 28-year-old. He played well against the Rangers on Monday night, but Markstrom took a loss and also started in a shootout defeat in Buffalo on Saturday. On the road trip to the east coast, Markstrom is 1-2-2 with a .891 save percentage. The Canucks have one more road game in Minnesota before returning to British Columbia, but Markstrom will likely love getting home.
More News
