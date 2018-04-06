Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 16 saves to defeat Coyotes
Markstrom stopped 16 of 19 shots in Thursday's overtime win over the Coyotes.
Vancouver may not be participating in the playoffs, but Markstrom's strong play to close out the season is reason to be optimistic for 2018-19. The 28-year-old netminder has started a career-high 57 games this season, posting a 23-26-7 record with a .912 save percentage. Look for the Swedish goaltender's fantasy value to increase in the coming years as the rebuilding Canucks continue to develop.
