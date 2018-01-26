Markstrom stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's loss to the Sabres.

The Canucks were shutout for the second time in three games, but Markstrom didn't help the cause. The Swedish netminder failed to come up with a timely save and took his 16th loss of the season. Markstrom has had a few strong outings lately, but the overall struggles of the team make it hard to roll him out in fantasy. Markstrom's .908 save percentage and heavy workload may be of use to fantasy goers in deeper formats, but be prepared for plenty of losses.