Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 22 saves in loss
Markstrom stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's loss to the Sabres.
The Canucks were shutout for the second time in three games, but Markstrom didn't help the cause. The Swedish netminder failed to come up with a timely save and took his 16th loss of the season. Markstrom has had a few strong outings lately, but the overall struggles of the team make it hard to roll him out in fantasy. Markstrom's .908 save percentage and heavy workload may be of use to fantasy goers in deeper formats, but be prepared for plenty of losses.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Designated home starter Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 30 to beat Kings•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease against Kings•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 30 saves in loss to Oilers•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In the crease Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 21 shots in victory Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...