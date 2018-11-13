Markstrom stopped 25 of 27 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

He got staked to a 1-0 lead early in the second period, but Markstrom couldn't make it hold up. The 28-year-old continues to log a heavy workload, starting every game since Anders Nilsson (finger) landed on IR in late October, but Markstrom's .892 save percentage over that eight-game stretch suggests it might be time for the Canucks to give journeyman backup Richard Bachman a look instead.