Markstrom stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's overtime win over Colorado.

Markstrom got back into the win column with a solid performance against a talented Avalanche squad. He's been fairly inconsistent of late and his 14-16-5 record with a .908 save percentage is evidence of the lackluster season he's had. Markstrom's capable of picking up victories, but there are better options out there if you need a reliable starting netminder who posts strong peripheral stats.