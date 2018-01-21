Markstrom stopped 30 of 34 shots in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.

Markstrom got victimized by a surging Edmonton squad, who got a three-point performance from Finnish stud Jesse Puljujarvi. Markstrom had been playing well prior to Saturday, but the Canucks' starting netminder has failed to really put together an extended impressive stretch of play. His up-and-down tendencies have led to a mediocre 12-15-5 record with a lackluster .908 save percentage. The Canucks continue to fall and it's hard to trust Markstrom in anything but the deepest of leagues.