Markstrom stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's win over Chicago.

Markstrom was great in his last start before the holiday break, but didn't end up with a victory, so it's good to see him get rewarded for a solid performance. The 27-year-old advances to 10-12-4 on the season with a .907 save percentage. While two consecutive impressive showings are promising, Markstrom has struggled with consistency and is yet to truly get into a groove. If he can keep up this play, he could be worth looking at, but exhibit caution for now.