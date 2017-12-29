Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 30 saves in win over Chicago
Markstrom stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's win over Chicago.
Markstrom was great in his last start before the holiday break, but didn't end up with a victory, so it's good to see him get rewarded for a solid performance. The 27-year-old advances to 10-12-4 on the season with a .907 save percentage. While two consecutive impressive showings are promising, Markstrom has struggled with consistency and is yet to truly get into a groove. If he can keep up this play, he could be worth looking at, but exhibit caution for now.
