Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 31 saves in loss to Ducks
Markstrom stopped 31 of 35 shots in Thursday's loss to the Ducks.
Markstrom has looked rather shaky in his last three outings, allowing at least three goals in each of them. He can be a valuable fantasy netminder, but his inconsistency is likely frustrating fantasy owners this season. The defense hasn't been playing well front of him and this was his sixth straight start, so don't hesitate to get Markstrom back in your lineup next game. The 27-year-old has come up with some impressive performances this season and is very capable of bouncing back after a less than ideal outing.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting sixth game in a row•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Cools off Flames with 29-save win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tabbed for road start•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Drops 3-2 loss to Wings•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Called upon for Monday start•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Shuts door on Penguins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...