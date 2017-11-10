Markstrom stopped 31 of 35 shots in Thursday's loss to the Ducks.

Markstrom has looked rather shaky in his last three outings, allowing at least three goals in each of them. He can be a valuable fantasy netminder, but his inconsistency is likely frustrating fantasy owners this season. The defense hasn't been playing well front of him and this was his sixth straight start, so don't hesitate to get Markstrom back in your lineup next game. The 27-year-old has come up with some impressive performances this season and is very capable of bouncing back after a less than ideal outing.