Markstrom stopped 32 of 36 shots in Saturday's loss to Los Angeles.

Markstrom made some key saves in the early goings, but he was burned for goals by Kyle Clifford and Drew Doughty in the third period that led to his fourth loss in five games. Markstrom showed Thursday against Chicago how valuable he can be when he's at his best, but unfortunately those performances have been few and far between. He's worth owing in deeper leagues due to his heavy workload and 10 victories on the season, but his .906 save percentage just isn't going to cut it for fantasy owners seeking a reliable starting netminder.