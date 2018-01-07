Markstrom stopped 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Markstrom turned in a very strong performance, but Tyler Bozak and Auston Matthews struck in the shootout to hand him the loss. Markstrom's play has improved in general of late, but he still owns a lackluster 10-13-5 record with a .907 save percentage. Considering his inconsistency and lacking rate stats, it's hard to rely on the the Swedish netminder in most fantasy settings right now.

