Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 34 saves in losing effort
Markstrom stopped 34 of 36 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.
Markstrom turned in a very strong performance, but Tyler Bozak and Auston Matthews struck in the shootout to hand him the loss. Markstrom's play has improved in general of late, but he still owns a lackluster 10-13-5 record with a .907 save percentage. Considering his inconsistency and lacking rate stats, it's hard to rely on the the Swedish netminder in most fantasy settings right now.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Prepping to take on Leafs•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Enters in relief•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 32 saves in losing cause•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 30 saves in win over Chicago•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Preparing to face Blackhawks at home•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...