Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 35 saves in shootout loss
Markstrom stopped 35 of 39 shots in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
Markstrom turned in a valiant effort and has been playing very well to close out the season. The 28-year-old is now sporting a 22-26-7 record with a .913 save percentage through 59 appearances. Markstrom has been inconsistent this year, but he's earned Vancouver at least a point in five straight starts and is finishing strong.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Vegas•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns fourth straight victory•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will see Connor McDavid and Co. on Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns third straight win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending road net Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Records second straight win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...