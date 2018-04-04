Markstrom stopped 35 of 39 shots in Tuesday's shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Markstrom turned in a valiant effort and has been playing very well to close out the season. The 28-year-old is now sporting a 22-26-7 record with a .913 save percentage through 59 appearances. Markstrom has been inconsistent this year, but he's earned Vancouver at least a point in five straight starts and is finishing strong.