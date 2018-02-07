Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 37 saves in loss
Markstrom stopped 37 of 39 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Panthers.
Markstrom turned in a terrific performance against his former team, but unfortunately the Canucks could only get one goal past opposing netminder Harri Sateri. With consecutive losses, Markstrom drops to 15-18-5 on the season with a .908 save percentage. He delivers stellar showings every so often, but the play of the team in front of him makes losses a regular occurrence. Markstrom remains hard to depend on in most fantasy settings.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Pegged for Tuesday's start•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Burned for four goals in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Shielding home net•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Strong play continues Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In goal Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 27 saves to defeat Avalanche•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...