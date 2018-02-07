Markstrom stopped 37 of 39 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Panthers.

Markstrom turned in a terrific performance against his former team, but unfortunately the Canucks could only get one goal past opposing netminder Harri Sateri. With consecutive losses, Markstrom drops to 15-18-5 on the season with a .908 save percentage. He delivers stellar showings every so often, but the play of the team in front of him makes losses a regular occurrence. Markstrom remains hard to depend on in most fantasy settings.