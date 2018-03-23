Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 39 saves to defeat Blackhawks
Markstrom stopped 39 of 41 shots in Thursday's win over Chicago.
It was one of the best performances of the season from Markstrom, who picked up his first win in six starts. He's been up-and-down of late and is now sporting a 19-26-6 record with a .910 save percentage. Markstrom is worth owning in some deeper leagues, but the team's struggles this season make him a risky play in most fantasy settings.
