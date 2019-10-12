Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Making fourth straight start
Markstrom will tend the home twine for Saturday's game versus the Flyers.
Markstrom's been dependable so far, so the Canucks will go back to him for the fourth straight game. He has a .922 save percentage and 2.03 GAA so far. The Flyers have eight goals over the first two games and averaged 36.0 shots on net in the process, so they'll be a tough test for Markstrom.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Busy in blowout win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Slated to start third straight•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: No support in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing another Canadian foe•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Loses first start of 2019-20•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod for Opening Night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.