Markstrom will tend the home twine for Saturday's game versus the Flyers.

Markstrom's been dependable so far, so the Canucks will go back to him for the fourth straight game. He has a .922 save percentage and 2.03 GAA so far. The Flyers have eight goals over the first two games and averaged 36.0 shots on net in the process, so they'll be a tough test for Markstrom.