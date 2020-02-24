Markstrom will undergo an MRI on his knee Monday and may sit out 3-to-4 weeks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It was surprising when the Canucks traded with the Devils for Louis Domingue, but Markstrom's potentially long-term injury justifies the move. Markstrom has been outstanding this season with a .918 save percentage and 23-16-4 record, but rookie Thatcher Demko will be the No. 1 netminder for the extent of Markstrom's recovery.