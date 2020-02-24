Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: May have suffered knee injury
Markstrom was given a maintenance day for Monday's practice, though could be dealing with a more severe knee issue, per Patrick Johnston of The Providence.
Markstrom left Saturday's matchup with Boston after taking a stick to the eye but was able to finish the game. In order to protect against a potential absence for the 29-year-old, the Canucks brought in Louis Domingue from New Jersey. More details regarding Markstrom's status for Tuesday's clash with Montreal should be made available following the game-day skate.
