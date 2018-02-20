Markstrom "tweaked something" during practice Tuesday and may not be able to back up Anders Nilsson for the evening's contest against Colorado.

Markstrom can thus be considered a game-time decision for the affair, but either way, he won't start the contest in goal, as coach Travis Green has already confirmed that the honor will belong to Nilsson. If Markstrom cannot ride the pine Tuesday, the recently-recalled Richard Bachman will serve as the backup goalie.