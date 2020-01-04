Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Named to All-Star roster
Markstrom was named as Marc-Andre Fleury's replacement for the All-Star Game on Jan. 25.
This will be the 29-year-old's first All-Star appearance. Markstrom has 14 wins and a .917 save percentage through 28 appearances this season.
