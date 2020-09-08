According to general manager Jim Benning, had Vancouver advanced, Markstrom (groin) may have been ready to return at some point during the Western Conference finals, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Markstrom had been skating prior to Vancouver's elimination from the playoffs, so all signs currently point to him being fully healthy in time for next season's training camp. Thatcher Demko was sensational in place of Markstrom against the Golden Knights, but he's still far from proven as a full-time starter, and the Canucks have already publicly stated that they're focused on re-signing Markstrom, an unrestricted free agent, this offseason. If that comes to fruition, the 30-year-old Swede will still be firmly entrenched as Vancouver's No. 1 netminder heading into the 2020-21 campaign.