Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Nervy finish to win
Markstrom gave up four goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.
The first two periods were mostly one-way traffic away from Markstrom, but the Senators clawed back four goals over a 10-minute span in the third period to make things interesting. Markstrom's record improved to 27-20-9, but his GAA rose to 2.73 and his save percentage slipped to .913 for the year. The Swedish netminder may split starts with Thatcher Demko over the weekend, as the Flames visit Saturday, followed by the Blue Jackets on Sunday.
