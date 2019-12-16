Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Night in Vegas ends early
Markstrom gave up five goals on 39 shots and was lifted midway through the third period of Sunday's 6-3 loss to Vegas.
Markstrom was pulled for Michael DiPietro after Max Pacioretty made it a 5-2 game with 9:11 left in regulation. The 29-year-old fell below .500 on the season, dropping to 9-10-3 with a 2.68 GAA and .915 save percentage. He's lost three of his last four starts heading into Tuesday's game against Montreal.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting back-to-back games•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Yields two goals in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Sharks•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stellar in shutout•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Facing Hurricanes•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Not his night versus Leafs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.