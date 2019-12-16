Markstrom gave up five goals on 39 shots and was lifted midway through the third period of Sunday's 6-3 loss to Vegas.

Markstrom was pulled for Michael DiPietro after Max Pacioretty made it a 5-2 game with 9:11 left in regulation. The 29-year-old fell below .500 on the season, dropping to 9-10-3 with a 2.68 GAA and .915 save percentage. He's lost three of his last four starts heading into Tuesday's game against Montreal.