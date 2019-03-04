Markstrom made 45 saves against the Golden Knights on Sunday, but it wasn't enough as the Canucks had a woeful offensive game in a 3-0 loss.

The Canucks had separate 11- and 13-minute stretches without even getting a shot on goal, which meant more time for Markstrom to fend off shots. He's been the best player on the Canucks lately, and it's not even close.

