Markstrom turned aside 28 of 30 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Wild in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

The loss was less the fault of Markstrom and more a lack of offense from the Canucks, who couldn't get a puck behind Alex Stalock at the other end of the rink. Markstrom was strong during the regular season with a 23-16-4 record, a 2.75 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 43 starts. He's the most experienced option in goal for the Canucks, and will likely start for as long as they remain in action.