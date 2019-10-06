Markstrom allowed two goals on 29 shots but ended up on the losing end of a 3-0 game versus the Flames on Saturday.

Markstrom's Canucks teammates managed 34 shots on goal, but each and every one was turned aside by Flames' goalie David Rittich. Despite a 0-2 record, Markstrom has a 2.56 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Swede's next chance to get into the win column could come Wednesday versus the Kings.