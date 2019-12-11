Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Not his night versus Leafs
Markstrom permitted three goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
John Tavares led the charge with a pair of goals, and Auston Matthews also beat Markstrom in the contest. The Swedish goalie dropped to 8-8-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 19 starts. He's allowed three or more goals in five of his last seven games, which is making it hard to trust Markstrom in fantasy. The Canucks host the Hurricanes on Thursday, which is another tough cross-conference matchup.
