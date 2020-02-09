Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Not sharp versus Flames
Markstrom surrendered five goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.
Markstrom kept things close over the first two periods, but the Flames ran away with the game in the third. The Swede has now lost three straight games, allowing 13 goals in that span while receiving just four markers of support from his offense. He's at 20-16-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 39 starts. Fantasy owners may want to keep Markstrom on the bench until he can right the ship.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.