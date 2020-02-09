Markstrom surrendered five goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Markstrom kept things close over the first two periods, but the Flames ran away with the game in the third. The Swede has now lost three straight games, allowing 13 goals in that span while receiving just four markers of support from his offense. He's at 20-16-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 39 starts. Fantasy owners may want to keep Markstrom on the bench until he can right the ship.