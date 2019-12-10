Markstrom will protect the home goal in Tuesday's matchup against the Maple Leafs, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Markstrom will start for the first time in over a week after being granted a leave of absence to attend his father's memorial service. The 29-year-old has had peaks and valleys in the crease this year, rounding out to a .913 save percentage and 2.70 GAA. Markstrom may have his hands full again, as the Maple Leafs average 3.38 goals per road game -- the fifth-most in the league.