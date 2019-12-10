Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Occupying crease Tuesday
Markstrom will protect the home goal in Tuesday's matchup against the Maple Leafs, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Markstrom will start for the first time in over a week after being granted a leave of absence to attend his father's memorial service. The 29-year-old has had peaks and valleys in the crease this year, rounding out to a .913 save percentage and 2.70 GAA. Markstrom may have his hands full again, as the Maple Leafs average 3.38 goals per road game -- the fifth-most in the league.
