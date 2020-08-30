Markstrom stopped 31 of 34 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Saturday's Game 3.

Markstrom wasn't tested much in the first period, but he allowed two goals on nine shots in the first 20 minutes. He then faced 25 shots over the last two periods while the Canucks struggled to generate anything against Robin Lehner at the other end of the ice. Markstrom has now yielded 10 goals on 108 shots through three games in the series. That heavy workload could weigh on the Swede if he starts the second half of a back-to-back, as Game 4 is Sunday.