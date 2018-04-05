Markstrom will post up between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Coyotes.

Arizona is ranked 25th in road scoring at 2.58 goals per game, which makes Markstrom a reasonable target for DFS players in search of a budget goalie. The Swede had a four-game winning streak snapped by the Golden Knights on Tuesday, so he should be eager to avenge that overtime loss.

