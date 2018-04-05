Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Opposing Coyotes in Vancouver
Markstrom will post up between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Coyotes.
Arizona is ranked 25th in road scoring at 2.58 goals per game, which makes Markstrom a reasonable target for DFS players in search of a budget goalie. The Swede had a four-game winning streak snapped by the Golden Knights on Tuesday, so he should be eager to avenge that overtime loss.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 35 saves in shootout loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Vegas•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns fourth straight victory•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will see Connor McDavid and Co. on Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns third straight win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending road net Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...