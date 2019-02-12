Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Out versus Sharks
Markstrom (lower body) was held out of Monday's 7-2 loss to the Sharks on a precautionary basis.
Markstrom was originally scheduled to start the game, but rookie Michael DiPietro made his first NHL start instead. It appears Markstrom will be fine for Wednesday's game against the Ducks, but the situation should be monitored for his fantasy owners.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Impressive win over Flames•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting seventh straight game•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Loses again on road•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In the crease Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Saddled with loss in DC•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...