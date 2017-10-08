Markstrom turned away 33 of 35 shots in Saturday's season-opening win against the Oilers.

It was a terrific start to the season for the Swedish netminder, who stymied a high-powered offense that includes superstar forward Connor McDavid. With Ryan Miller shipped off to Anaheim, Markstrom has the chance to really emerge as the go-to-guy in Vancouver. He's had consistency issues over his NHL career, but his play over the last couple of seasons indicates that he's heading in the right direction. Look for Markstrom to see his heaviest workload yet this year and become a fantasy asset.