Markstrom stopped 41 of 42 shots in Sunday's win over the Coyotes.

It was one of the best performances of the season for Markstrom, who was making his first start since Feb.14. The Swedish netminder advances to 17-20-5 on the season with a .910 save percentage. He's been playing fairly well of late, so while the Canucks may be out of playoff contention, Markstrom will be looking to finish the year strong and could be worth a fantasy play depending on the matchup.