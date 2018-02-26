Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Outstanding in win over Arizona
Markstrom stopped 41 of 42 shots in Sunday's win over the Coyotes.
It was one of the best performances of the season for Markstrom, who was making his first start since Feb.14. The Swedish netminder advances to 17-20-5 on the season with a .910 save percentage. He's been playing fairly well of late, so while the Canucks may be out of playoff contention, Markstrom will be looking to finish the year strong and could be worth a fantasy play depending on the matchup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...