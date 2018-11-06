Markstrom will start on the road versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Markstrom is riding a three-game winning streak, despite having given up six goals in his previous outing. The netminder will see the bulk of the starts with Anders Nilsson (finger) sidelined and could cement himself as the true No. 1 if he continues to perform well.