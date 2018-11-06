Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease against Detroit
Markstrom will start on the road versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Markstrom is riding a three-game winning streak, despite having given up six goals in his previous outing. The netminder will see the bulk of the starts with Anders Nilsson (finger) sidelined and could cement himself as the true No. 1 if he continues to perform well.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Takes victory in wild affair•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on Colorado•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Ends October on high note•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will face Blackhawks•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stands strong in win over Wild•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stopping pucks versus Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...