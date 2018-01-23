Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease against Kings
Markstrom will be in goal for Tuesday's matchup with Los Angeles, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
Markstrom posted a subpar 3-4-2 record in his previous 10 outings, along with a 2.88 GAA and .910 save percentage. Last time these two clubs squared off, the 27-year-old gave up four goals on 36 shots in defeat. The netminder probably shouldn't be banking on a lot of offensive support considering the team is averaging 2.57 goals (fifth fewest in the NHL).
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Makes 30 saves in loss to Oilers•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: In the crease Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 21 shots in victory Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Steals road win in Columbus•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...