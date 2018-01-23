Markstrom will be in goal for Tuesday's matchup with Los Angeles, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom posted a subpar 3-4-2 record in his previous 10 outings, along with a 2.88 GAA and .910 save percentage. Last time these two clubs squared off, the 27-year-old gave up four goals on 36 shots in defeat. The netminder probably shouldn't be banking on a lot of offensive support considering the team is averaging 2.57 goals (fifth fewest in the NHL).