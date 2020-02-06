Markstrom will be in goal versus Minnesota on the road Thursday.

Markstrom is poised to set a new career high for wins this season, as he is already sitting with 20 and needs just nine more victories to set a new personal best. The 30-year-old's performance could earn him a raise this summer, as he is set to hit free agency July 1. Vancouver will face the decision of trying to retain the Swede's services or go with highly-touted youngster Thatcher Demko.