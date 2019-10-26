Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Friday
Markstrom will tend the home goal for Friday's game versus the Capitals.
Markstrom is making his third straight start, facing a Capitals team on the second game of a back-to-back. The Swedish goalie has won both of his previous home starts this season, allowing two goals in each game. The Capitals have averaged 3.67 goals-per-game this year, ranking third in the league entering Friday's action.
