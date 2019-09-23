Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Monday
Markstrom will tend the home twine in Monday's preseason game versus the Senators.
Markstrom has been quite consistent through the last four seasons, posting at least a .910 but below a .915 save percentage in each campaign. He has a firm grasp on the starter's role heading into the season opener versus the Oilers on Oct. 2, so he'll look continue knocking off rust in exhibition contests.
More News
