Markstrom will tend the home twine in Monday's preseason game versus the Senators.

Markstrom has been quite consistent through the last four seasons, posting at least a .910 but below a .915 save percentage in each campaign. He has a firm grasp on the starter's role heading into the season opener versus the Oilers on Oct. 2, so he'll look continue knocking off rust in exhibition contests.

