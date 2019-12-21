Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Saturday
Markstrom will defend the home net in Saturday's game against the Penguins, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
With Thatcher Demko (concussion) still out, Markstrom will make his seventh straight start. The 29-year-old Markstrom has struggled lately, losing three of his last four starts while posting an .898 save percentage. The Penguins provide a tough task, as they've won seven of the last eight games while averaging 3.3 goals per contest.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Bests Vegas in overtime•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Falls to Canadiens•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Night in Vegas ends early•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting back-to-back games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.