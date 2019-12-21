Markstrom will defend the home net in Saturday's game against the Penguins, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

With Thatcher Demko (concussion) still out, Markstrom will make his seventh straight start. The 29-year-old Markstrom has struggled lately, losing three of his last four starts while posting an .898 save percentage. The Penguins provide a tough task, as they've won seven of the last eight games while averaging 3.3 goals per contest.