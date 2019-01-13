Markstrom will face the Panthers on Sunday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Markstrom is 0-2-1 in his last three outings and has yielded nine goals on 56 shots over his last two. If his struggles continue, highly-touted prospect Thatcher Demko is right behind him waiting to make his 2018-19 debut. On the year, Markstrom owns an unimpressive .908 save percentage and 2.88 GAA.