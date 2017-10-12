Markstrom was given the starting nod for Thursday's contest with Winnipeg.

The Swede has had a phenomenal start to 2017-18, his first season that he's entered as a franchise's undisputed No. 1 goaltender, posting a 1.94 GAA and .948 save percentage to go along with a 1-0-1 record. A high second-round pick in 2008, Markstrom's talent is undeniable, but like many other tall netminders, he took a longer period of time to adjust to the NHL game. If the Canucks' defense is able to limit high-quality chances against the Jets, as well as throughout the season, Markstrom could be a great option in goal for any fantasy format.