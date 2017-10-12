Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Thursday
Markstrom was given the starting nod for Thursday's contest with Winnipeg.
The Swede has had a phenomenal start to 2017-18, his first season that he's entered as a franchise's undisputed No. 1 goaltender, posting a 1.94 GAA and .948 save percentage to go along with a 1-0-1 record. A high second-round pick in 2008, Markstrom's talent is undeniable, but like many other tall netminders, he took a longer period of time to adjust to the NHL game. If the Canucks' defense is able to limit high-quality chances against the Jets, as well as throughout the season, Markstrom could be a great option in goal for any fantasy format.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Suffers loss in shootout Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Outstanding in season opener•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Deflects all 19 shots Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Will split time in preseason opener•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Positive reports on knee ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...