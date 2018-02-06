Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Pegged for Tuesday's start
Markstrom will protect the road net Tuesday against the Panthers, Jason Botchford of the Vancouver Province reports.
Markstrom returns to the net for his sixth straight start for the Canucks, posting a 2.81 GAA, a .902 save percentage and a 3-2-0 record over that span. He takes his efforts on the road for Tuesday's matchup, where he owns a 6-6-3 record this season with just an .899 save percentage and a 2.88 GAA on the season. With a Panthers club on deck that does most of its damage at home (3.26 goals per game), Markstrom may be in for another rough night.
