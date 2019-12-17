Markstrom will protect the home net in Tuesday's game against Montreal, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Markstrom's looking to bounce back after an ugly performance in Vegas, where he was pulled early after yielding five goals on 39 shots. It was Markstrom's fourth loss in regulation over the last five games, but he squeezed a 43-save shutout into that stretch. The Canadiens have won three of their last four, but they've been leaning on their crease, averaging 2.5 goals per game in that span.