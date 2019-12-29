Markstrom made 49 saves on 51 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Markstrom was kept plenty busy by the Kings, but he was up to the task. The Swede has now won four straight starts against Pacific Division rivals, with only nine goals allowed in that span. The 29-year-old improved to 13-11-3 with a 2.63 GAA and a .919 save percentage after Saturday's sparkling effort. Given Markstrom's heavy workload, Thatcher Demko should be expected to start Sunday's road game in Calgary.