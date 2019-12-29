Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Pelted by pucks in win
Markstrom made 49 saves on 51 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
Markstrom was kept plenty busy by the Kings, but he was up to the task. The Swede has now won four straight starts against Pacific Division rivals, with only nine goals allowed in that span. The 29-year-old improved to 13-11-3 with a 2.63 GAA and a .919 save percentage after Saturday's sparkling effort. Given Markstrom's heavy workload, Thatcher Demko should be expected to start Sunday's road game in Calgary.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Taking on L.A.•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Earns third straight win•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Set for eighth straight start•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Shines in win over Penguins•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Bests Vegas in overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.