Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Penciled in against Avs
Markstrom will start in goal Saturday night against host Colorado, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Markstrom surrendered six goals on 29 shots but still skated off with the win the last time he faced the Avalanche -- Nov. 2 at home. However, the Swede will be countered by Colorado's chief netminder Semyon Varlamov -- rather than understudy Philipp Grubauer -- this time around. Colorado ranks seventh in the league in scoring at 3.38 goals per game, and more bad news for Markstrom and the Canucks is that opposing forward Nathan MacKinnon, who owns 71 points through 50 games, is ready to return from a foot injury.
