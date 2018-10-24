Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Penciled in to start Wednesday
Markstrom will start in goal Wednesday night against host Vegas, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.
Markstrom stood on his head in Saturday's game against the Bruins, turning aside 30 shots for his second win of the season. Now, he'll look to temper a Golden Knights team that team that has won three straight after an inauspicious start to the season that saw celebrated goalie Marc-Andre Fleury post a 3.95 GAA and .846 save percentage in a week's span.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.