Markstrom will start in goal Wednesday night against host Vegas, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom stood on his head in Saturday's game against the Bruins, turning aside 30 shots for his second win of the season. Now, he'll look to temper a Golden Knights team that team that has won three straight after an inauspicious start to the season that saw celebrated goalie Marc-Andre Fleury post a 3.95 GAA and .846 save percentage in a week's span.