Markstrom allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Sharks on Friday.

The Canucks goaltender let the Sharks back into this one, yielding the final two goals of regulation, but his teammates bailed him, sealing an overtime victory. This was Markstrom's third victory in five starts this month, but he has allowed at least three goals in each of his last three starts. Overall, he owns a pedestrian .912 save percentage and 2.57 GAA this season.