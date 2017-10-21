Markstrom stopped 20 of 22 shots Friday in a 4-2 win over the Sabres.

The good news is it was a win, but Markstrom didn't exactly put up great numbers in the win. He was saved by the Sabres' weak defense allowing 41 shots and four goals from his team. He can't count on that often against a Vancouver team that ranks dead last in shots per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories