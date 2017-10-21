Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Picks up win at Buffalo
Markstrom stopped 20 of 22 shots Friday in a 4-2 win over the Sabres.
The good news is it was a win, but Markstrom didn't exactly put up great numbers in the win. He was saved by the Sabres' weak defense allowing 41 shots and four goals from his team. He can't count on that often against a Vancouver team that ranks dead last in shots per game.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting Friday in Buffalo•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Fails to impress in relief appearance•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Looks shaky in loss to Calgary•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting Saturday against Calgary•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Stops 16 in loss•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...