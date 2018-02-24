Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Plays well in relief
Markstrom stopped all eight shots in relief of Anders Nilsson during a 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.
The Canucks simply can't find a goaltender to bail out their poor defense. Markstrom played well after entering at the start of the third period, but when handed opportunities to start lately, he hasn't been so good, allowing four goals in three of his past six games. Markstrom didn't get saddled with the loss in this one, but he has 20 defeats in regulation and could finish this season with his lowest save percentage since 2014-15.
