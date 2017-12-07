Markstrom will tend twine as the home starter versus the Flyers on Thursday.

Canucks coach Travis Green is hoping to double down on his luck after watching Markstrom pitch his first career shutout against the Hurricanes on Tuesday. The Flyers earned an impressive 4-2 road win over the Oilers a day ago, but they could be a bit taxed after hanging 32 shots on backup tender Laurent Brossoit.